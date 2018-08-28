Letchworth mum to hold Hitchin concert for hospital who saved her newborn’s life

Jane Stott with her daughter. Picture: Harriet Hallas Archant

A orchestral musician from Letchworth is set to hold a fundraising concert in Hitchin to raise money for Lister Hospital’s neonatal unit after staff saved the life of her newborn daughter.

Jane Stott has organised the concert at St Mary’s Church for Saturday, January 26, starting at 7.30pm.

She has decided to put on the event to raise money for the unit at Stevenage’s Lister after they took care of her daughter, who was born premature in March last year.

“I gave birth to a baby girl eight weeks before her due date, and at a size of 2lb 11oz,” said Jane.

“We were looked after at Lister Hospital. She was there for six weeks, including time in intensive care.

“During those weeks I had plenty to time to get to see the workings of the neonatal unit, and to see the excellence of the consultants, doctors and the nurses – who were so positive and kind throughout.

“I want to show my appreciation for their wonderful work, and for essentially saving the life of my tiny daughter.”

To help put on the concert, Jane reached out to find musicians – and has been inundated with support.

“As a choral conductor and orchestral musician in the area I have got links with a number of choral societies and amateur choirs, along with many ex-students from my teaching career in Luton and Buntingford,” she said.

“I put a post on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in singing or playing at a choral concert to raise money for the neonatal unit and I was inundated with replies from musicians across the area, many of whom I have never met.

“St Mary’s Church in Hitchin kindly offered to host the concert for us.

“So far I have around 115 singers and 35 orchestral players signed up, including some professional soloists who are giving up their time for free.

“It should be a wonderful evening to raise money and to celebrate the work of the NHS.

“I’ve been both surprised and delighted by the interest.”

Jane is hoping that the concert will raise around £2,000 for the neonatal unit.

For concert tickets visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-choral-concert-tickets-50588646002.