Letchworth: Two drivers hospitalised in Muddy Lane crash
- Credit: Google Maps
The drivers of a Nissan and a Volkswagen were taken to hospital after a crash on Muddy Lane in Letchworth Garden City.
The incident occurred yesterday (Monday, May 9) at around 12.40pm.
Following the crash, in which no further vehicles were involved, an ambulance from the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Police attended the scene.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.
A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 12.40pm yesterday (Monday 9 May) to reports of a collision in Muddy Lane, Letchworth Garden City.
"Two vehicles were involved, a Nissan and a Volkswagen.
"The ambulance service were also called to the scene (ambo ref 1692).
Most Read
- 1 Police called to rowdy crowd, disturbance and fire alarm at Stevenage pub
- 2 Man charged with attempted kidnap in Stotfold and Letchworth
- 3 Raft of road closures for A602 between Stevenage and Ware this month
- 4 Year-long car park closure as construction for new multi-storey set to begin
- 5 'Pickaxe-wielding man' told women to enter his car in Letchworth
- 6 Scott Cuthbert the shock name at the top of the list of 19 players leaving Stevenage
- 7 Young mum's marathon effort after brain tumour diagnosis
- 8 Letchworth: Two drivers hospitalised in Muddy Lane crash
- 9 Revealed: The Hertfordshire hotspots named among Phil Spencer's best London commuter towns
- 10 PC David Carrick charged with three further rape offences
"Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious."
The road was reopened by 2.00pm.