A Nissan and a Volkswagen were involved in the crash. - Credit: Google Maps

The drivers of a Nissan and a Volkswagen were taken to hospital after a crash on Muddy Lane in Letchworth Garden City.

The incident occurred yesterday (Monday, May 9) at around 12.40pm.

Following the crash, in which no further vehicles were involved, an ambulance from the East of England Ambulance Service and Hertfordshire Police attended the scene.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 12.40pm yesterday (Monday 9 May) to reports of a collision in Muddy Lane, Letchworth Garden City.

"Two vehicles were involved, a Nissan and a Volkswagen.

"The ambulance service were also called to the scene (ambo ref 1692).

"Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious."

The road was reopened by 2.00pm.