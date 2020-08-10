Mountain bikes stolen from garage during Letchworth burglary

Two high value mountain bikes were stolen during a burglary in Letchworth over the weekend – and police are now appealing for the public’s help to find them.

The two bikes – a grey Carrera and a distinctive orange and black Boss electric – were stolen during a burglary from a private garage in Newells.

PC Stacey, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has seen the bikes to get in touch.I am keen to hear from anyone who has recently purchased a bike matching these descriptions in a private sale in the area of North Hertfordshire.

“Please get in touch so we can give them back to their rightful owner.”

If you can help, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/36924/20, or speak to an operator at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.