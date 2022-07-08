Letchworth Morris to celebrate a century of dancing

100 years of Morris dancing! Letchworth Morris is set to perform in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock to celebrate its milestone birthday - Credit: Simon Bales

Letchworth Morris is performing in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock next week as part of a weekend of dance to celebrate its centenary.

The group's performance, on Saturday, July 16, can be seen at The Orange Tree, Baldock from 10.30am until noon, in Leys Avenue, Letchworth from 11.30am until lunchtime and in Hitchin town centre from about 2pm until 3.45pm.

The dance group was founded - as Letchworth Morris Men - in 1922 and was very much part of the spirit of the Garden City at that time and the revival of traditional dancing in England.

Times have moved on – the side is no longer exclusively male– but Morris dancing continues to thrive, with its familiar jingling bells, hanky waving, stick clashing and lively music.

If you fancy having a go at Morris dancing, there will be an opportunity in October when Letchworth Morris will be running some free taster sessions.

For more information, contact Andrew Harper at harperandrew937@gmail.com.