Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A 47-year-old man has gone missing from the Letchworth area, and police are appealing for your help in tracing him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Wilson was last seen at 2.30pm yesterday at Costa Coffee in Letchworth town centre.

Mr Wilson is described as white, around 5ft 9-10in, of slim build with short, white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat.

It is believed that Craig may be in the Letchworth, Baldock or Hitchin areas, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Craig since he went missing, call 101 quoting ISR 491 of January 6. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.