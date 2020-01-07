Advanced search

Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 11:38 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 07 January 2020

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A 47-year-old man has gone missing from the Letchworth area, and police are appealing for your help in tracing him.

Craig Wilson was last seen at 2.30pm yesterday at Costa Coffee in Letchworth town centre.

Mr Wilson is described as white, around 5ft 9-10in, of slim build with short, white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat.

It is believed that Craig may be in the Letchworth, Baldock or Hitchin areas, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen Craig since he went missing, call 101 quoting ISR 491 of January 6. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

From Hitchin to Tolsta: Meet the siblings featured in a BBC documentary about their 700-mile trip to see their gran

Siblings Millie Bukojemsky and Sydney Richardson tell their incredible story in Two Go to Tolsta. Picture: BBC Alba

Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

CCTV footage released after Letchworth distraction theft

CCTV footage released by Fabio's Gelato. Picture: Fabio's Gelato

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid in Stevenage

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Hampson Park and cafe in Stevenage, following the launch of his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 5, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

From Hitchin to Tolsta: Meet the siblings featured in a BBC documentary about their 700-mile trip to see their gran

Siblings Millie Bukojemsky and Sydney Richardson tell their incredible story in Two Go to Tolsta. Picture: BBC Alba

Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen missing Letchworth man?

Craig Wilson, 47, went missing from the Letchworth area yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

Christmas trees donated at Stevenage crematorium recycled into coffins

Donate your real Christmas tree at Stevenage's Harwood Park Crematorium and it will be used to create a coffin. Photo: ARCHANT

Hitchin’s St Mary’s Church reflects on a successful Christmas season

St Mary's Church saw record-breaking footfall during this Christmas season. Picture: Anne Senechal

5G rolled out for Stevenage and Potters Bar customers

Friends using smartphone with coffee at university college break. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ViewApart

New contactless charity donations for Stevenage Haven to tackle rising homelessness

The new initiative allows members of the public to donate £3 to Stevenage Haven via their debit or credit card. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists