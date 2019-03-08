Advanced search

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 11:51 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 22 May 2019

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Concerns are growing for the welfare and safety of a missing Letchworth man who has not been seen since 5pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for help to find 24-year-old Patrick Walsh, who was last seen leaving his home in Campfield Way to buy cigarettes from the Tesco Express store in Bedford Road.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with long brown curly unkempt hair, stubble and a spotty complexion.

Patrick was last seen wearing a blue zip-up fleece with the Barcelona football club crest on the left-hand side, jeans and trainers.

Officers are keen to trace Patrick as soon as possible as there are concerns for his safety and welfare at this time.

If you think you have seen Patrick or have any information relating to his whereabouts please call 999 immediately.

