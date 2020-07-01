Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest
PUBLISHED: 11:29 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 01 July 2020
A man is being hunted by police after he fled from an arrest in Letchworth this morning.
A police helicopter has been seen circling overhead in the Westbury and Wilbury areas of Letchworth since early this morning.
A Herts police spokeswoman said: “At around 8am today officers attended an address in High Avenuem Letchworth, to carry out arrest enquiries.
“A man subsequently made off from officers and a search is currently ongoing to locate him – with assistance from the police helicopter and the dog unit.”
The Comet will publish updates as we get them.
