Manhunt ongoing in Letchworth as suspect flees police arrest

PUBLISHED: 11:29 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 01 July 2020

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

A police helicopter has been seen overhead in Letchworth since 8am this morning. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A man is being hunted by police after he fled from an arrest in Letchworth this morning.

A police helicopter has been seen circling overhead in the Westbury and Wilbury areas of Letchworth since early this morning.

A Herts police spokeswoman said: “At around 8am today officers attended an address in High Avenuem Letchworth, to carry out arrest enquiries.

“A man subsequently made off from officers and a search is currently ongoing to locate him – with assistance from the police helicopter and the dog unit.”

The Comet will publish updates as we get them.

Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

A man has been hospitalised after a suspected stabbing and robbery in King George V Playing Fields. Picture: ARCHANT

