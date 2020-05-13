Advanced search

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

PUBLISHED: 09:38 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 13 May 2020

Have you seen 26-year-old Jasper Thomson? Picture: Herts police

North Hertfordshire police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a Letchworth man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Jasper Thomson, 26, is known to frequent the Grange Estate, and is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence, and a subsequent assault.

Anyone who has seen Jasper or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

