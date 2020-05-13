Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?
PUBLISHED: 09:38 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 13 May 2020
Archant
North Hertfordshire police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a Letchworth man who is wanted on recall to prison.
You may also want to watch:
Jasper Thomson, 26, is known to frequent the Grange Estate, and is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence, and a subsequent assault.
Anyone who has seen Jasper or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.
If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.