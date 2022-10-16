Tilly described her father as "a true hero in my eyes, and lot of others' eyes". - Credit: Tilly Doherty

A Letchworth man reportedly risked his life to prevent a fire from spreading.

In the early hours of Tuesday October 11, significant damage was caused across the town due to multiple incidents of alleged arson.

A man has since been arrested and charged, following the incidents.

A woman has now told the Comet of her father - Liam Doherty - and his actions when a bin was set alight on his street.

Tilly Doherty said: "He heard the explosion from his home and ran down to the street and rang the emergency services.

"He risked his own life to move the main source of the fire - which was a wheel bin - into the middle of the road so that the fire would not spread.

"He then went on to make sure that people above the fire were alerted.

"The fire department said that he saved a lot of people from getting hurt and any further damaging or explosions from happening."