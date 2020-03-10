Search for Letchworth man continues

Luke Hoseason has gone missing from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police Archant

A Letchworth man has now been missing for six days, and police are re-appealing for the public's help to trace him.

Luke Hoseason, aged 42, was last seen on Wednesday, March 4, in Baldock at around 4.40pm.

He is believed to have links to London, Nottingham and Cornwall.

Luke is described as being around 6ft tall and bald, with dark stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded jacket, black trousers with reflective stripes around the ankles, and black trainers.

He's believed to have a large black holdall and a grey mountain bicycle with him.

If you have seen Luke since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Herts police's non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Luke now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.