Letchworth man arrested after £5,000 fraud investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:58 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 20 November 2020

A 34-year-old from Letchworth has been arrested in connection with a string of fraud offences. Picture: Archant

A man from Letchworth has been arrested in connection with seven fraud offences.

The 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with numerous reports from victims who claim to have been duped into sending money.

The false claims originated on social media, and included requests to help individuals saying they suffered from extereme poverty.

Officials from Herts Police’s serious fraud and cyber unit investigated and believe at least 50 people made donations via GoFundMe, Just Giving and PayPal, totalling in the region of £5,000.

Detective Inspector Rob Burns, from the serious fraud and cyber unit, said: “We have seen a big rise in online fraud since the start of the pandemic but this is something a bit new.

“Online fraudsters can be very convincing and often employ a range of tactics to get people to part with their money.

“Exploiting people’s sympathy and desire to help is just one method used. You should never pay money to anyone unless you are sure they are legitimate.

“Many of those who are fooled by fraudsters cannot afford to lose the money and can suffer from serious hardship and emotional distress as a result.”

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

