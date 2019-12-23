Advanced search

Man arrested after police officer assaulted in Letchworth Tesco incident

PUBLISHED: 17:51 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 23 December 2019

A 26-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage in Letchworth this afternoon.

Police officers were called to Tesco Express in Middlefields, Letchworth at 3.14pm today.

A man had entered the store and was allegedly involved in an altercation with customers and staff.

Several items were damaged, including a number of vehicles in the car park.

The 26-year-old, who is from Letchworth, was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, assault and assaulting a police officer. He was taken to hospital, where he will later be transferred to custody.

Herts Police say multiple units were called to the scene as a precaution but the incident was quickly brought under control.

Witnesses are being encouraged to call 101, quoting ISR 480 of 23 December, if they have any information that could help with the investigation.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

