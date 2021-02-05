Letchworth man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers knife wounds

Updated

Published: 10:20 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM February 5, 2021

Armed police and a dog unit were called out after a man was allegedly assaulted in a Letchworth flat. - Credit: Archant

Armed police and a dog unit were called out to Letchworth last night, after a man was hospitalised with "knife wounds" and a police officer was assaulted.

Police were called to reports of a knife-related incident in Western Way, Letchworth at around 8pm last night. It had been reported that a man in his 50s had been assaulted.

Officers, including armed police and a dog unit attended and a 27-year-old man from Letchworth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Officers used a baton round and taser during the arrest.

The man was arrested on suspicion of further charges: namely being in possession of Class A drugs and assaulting a police officer.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later transferred to police custody, where he remains at this time.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, who is believed to be known to the suspect, was also taken to hospital for treatment for knife wounds on his hands. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche said: “Due to the nature of this incident a significant number of officers, including armed police and the dog unit, attended Western Way.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident between two men who are known to each other.

“The arrested man was taken to hospital as a precaution, which is normal in these circumstances and he has since been transferred to custody.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to speak to an operator via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 694 of February 4.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.