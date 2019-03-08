Letchworth schoolchildren speak to McDonald's about plastic-free Happy Meal toys

McDonalds' head of campaigns and communities Louise Page visited Year 2 pupils at Lordship Farm Primary School after the children wrote to her to campaign for plastic free Happy Meal toys. Picture: Miss Gray Archant

Letchworth schoolchildren have grabbed the attention of McDonald's UK campaign manager after penning 60 letters asking for the chain to stop using plastic Happy Meal toys.

Year 2 pupils at Lordship Farm Primary School sent the letters last week and, much to their surprise, quickly received a reaction from the chain's UK head of campaigns and communities, Louise Page.

Louise wanted to come straight into the school to hear the Lordship Farm eco-committee's worries and suggestions to solve the problem.

She wrote: "I would love to come and speak to the pupils about it, outline how we're already swapping toys for books and get their thoughts on what they would like to see us do further.

"We're really keen to hear from children on this journey, it's really important we tackle their concerns and it's brilliant to see so many young people getting involved in protecting the planet."

Louise, along with the branch manager of Letchworth McDonald's, visited the school on Monday to speak to the children, who gave them suggestions for a plastic-free Happy Meal toy.

She told the children that their letters and passion have helped inspire McDonald's UK to continue to make changes.

These changes start as early as next week as McDonald's UK and Ireland will no longer have any toys that require batteries, making them far easier to recycle.

The fast food chain has been one of many businesses to swap out plastic drinking straws for paper ones this year, and thanks to the work of the Plastic Free Letchworth campaign - run by Transition Town Letchworth - the town became the first in the county to be awarded the Surfers Against Sewage 'plastic free' status last month.

Year 2 teacher and eco-committee member Richard Woodham said: "There were lots of positives that came from the meeting. The children should be very proud that their views and concerns about Happy Meal plastic pollution were listened to and taken onboard. "The war on plastic is a huge issue and being able to talk to McDonald's directly meant the children could encourage them to make even more progress and reduce their plastic production and carbon footprint.

"The children all agreed that there is a still a very long way to go in their quest to save the earth from plastic pollution, but this was an encouraging start and if we can all work together it will become achievable."