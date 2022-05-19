The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Lloyds Bank in Letchworth to shut as closures announced across the UK

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:37 AM May 19, 2022
Lloyds Bank, with white walls and green writing.

The Letchworth branch is one of 28 branches in the Lloyds Banking Group to close this year. - Credit: Google Maps

The Letchworth branch of Lloyds Bank will be one of 28 branches in the Lloyds Banking Group to close its doors for good this year.

The branch, located on Station Road, will close its doors on September 1, 2022.

Further closures include 20 Lloyds branches and eight Halifax branches across the country, with closures taking place between August and November.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: "It remains true that online and mobile banking continue to grow, as branch usage falls.

"On average, visits to these 28 branches have dropped by 60% since 2016, while we now have 18.6 million regular online banking customers and over 15 million mobile app users.

"It is important that we therefore continue to look at where our branches are best placed.  

"Each of these locations has a free to use ATM, and a Post Office, within one mile.

"As with all proposed closures, these plans have been through LINK’s independent cash-access assessment, with no enhancements required. 

"We aim to support all colleagues impacted, who want to remain with the Group, with a move to a new role.

"All closures have been made in line with the Access to Banking Standard and FCA guidance, with the Group’s unions Accord and Unite, consulted."

