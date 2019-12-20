Advanced search

Letchworth teacher's sponsored silence raises more than £2,000 for liver disease charity

PUBLISHED: 13:31 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 20 December 2019

Salma Razzaq will be taking on a technology ban and sponsored silence in aid of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: Salma Razzaq

Salma Razzaq will be taking on a technology ban and sponsored silence in aid of the Children's Liver Disease Foundation. Picture: Salma Razzaq

A nursery teacher from Letchworth has raised £2,200 for the Children's Liver Disease Foundation to mark the 25th anniversary of her own life-saving transplant.

Salma Razzaq took on a 24-hour sponsored silence as well as a technology ban to raise the cash for the charity.

She said: "It wasn't an easy weekend. I felt like Charlie Chaplin - I have never written so many notes to my friends, but it was worth it!

"I have been overwhelmed by the kindness of the whole community, from family, friends, colleagues and parents at the school where I teach.

"My 25 year anniversary has given me the drive to live the best life that I can full of love, health and happiness, and I'm delighted to have done something positive for families who are in the situation mine were 25 years ago."

Children's Liver Disease Foundation provides information and emotional support for families affected by childhood liver disease.

