Appeal after girl sees man touching himself inappropriately in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 13:35 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 30 May 2019

Police are appealing for information after a girl saw a man indecently expose himself in Letchworth's Norton Common yesterday evening.

A man was seen touching himself inappropriately in Letchworth's Norton Common yesterday evening.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.

At around 6.15pm, a girl was walking through Norton Common with her friend when they noticed a man standing near the bushes who was touching himself inappropriately.

He is described as a white man aged between 50 to 60 years old, with a bald head. He was wearing a red and white baggy coat.

Sergeant Alan Clarke from the Letchworth & Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This was an understandably unsettling incident for the victims and I want to reassure both them and the community that we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

"I can confirm it appears to be an isolated incident at this stage and we have not received any similar reports of this nature in the area recently.

"I would urge anyone with information to email or report information online."

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or phone the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/48369/19.

