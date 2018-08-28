All aboard! Letchworth pupils receive double decker reading bus

The children will be able to donate books to the new bus. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School Archant

Icknield Infants and Nursery School took delivery of a new library bus on Wednesday.

The Letchworth school welcomed the arrival of the newly converted double decker bus – which will now be used as a place to read and store books.

The children visited the bus on Friday, and were asked to bring a book that they enjoyed to donate.

Headteacher Mrs Egan said: “We now have an amazing resource which has generated much excitement for our children and staff. “We have waited a long time for our bus, but now that it is finally here we are ecstatic. I am sure that the children will have many enjoyable moments reading, learning and role playing in our very special Icknield bus.

“We also look forward to sharing it with the wider school community after the grand opening of our Icknield Library Bus.”

Chemical firm Johnson Matthey donated £250 to the school to buy some science books for the library.