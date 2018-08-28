Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

All aboard! Letchworth pupils receive double decker reading bus

PUBLISHED: 17:01 27 January 2019

The children will be able to donate books to the new bus. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School

The children will be able to donate books to the new bus. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School

Archant

Icknield Infants and Nursery School took delivery of a new library bus on Wednesday.

Mrs Gascoigne enjoying the new reading area. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery SchoolMrs Gascoigne enjoying the new reading area. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School

The Letchworth school welcomed the arrival of the newly converted double decker bus – which will now be used as a place to read and store books.

The children visited the bus on Friday, and were asked to bring a book that they enjoyed to donate.

The double decker bus is equipped with reading space for the children.. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery SchoolThe double decker bus is equipped with reading space for the children.. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School

Headteacher Mrs Egan said: “We now have an amazing resource which has generated much excitement for our children and staff.  “We have waited a long time for our bus, but now that it is finally here we are ecstatic. I am sure that the children will have many enjoyable moments reading, learning and role playing in our very special Icknield bus.

“We also look forward to sharing it with the wider school community after the grand opening of our Icknield Library Bus.”

The double decker bus is equipped with reading space for the children. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery SchoolThe double decker bus is equipped with reading space for the children. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School

Chemical firm Johnson Matthey donated £250 to the school to buy some science books for the library.

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

Reece Haynes has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour. Picture: Cambs Police

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

A branch of Patisserie Valerie. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Hitchin man, 26, jailed after abusing ex-partner in ‘year of terror’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rogue Stevenage landlord fined over attic fire hazard

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stevenage and Baldock Patisserie Valerie stores close after company’s administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

All aboard! Letchworth pupils receive double decker reading bus

The children will be able to donate books to the new bus. Picture: Icknield Infants and Nursery School

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

£3,000 raised for animal charities by police dog calendar

PC Lindsey Cox presents Natalie Howe with the cheque. Picture: Herts Police

Fearnhill brings home trophy for public speaking competition

Students from the intermediate team won the first prize in a public speaking competition. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hertfordshire to be national trailblazer in schools’ mental health support

Picture: Pexels
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists