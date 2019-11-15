Advanced search

Ice rink coming to Letchworth for festive season

PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 November 2019

Letchworth Outdoor Pool will be home to an ice rink throughout the festive seasson. Picture: NHDC

Letchworth Outdoor Pool will be home to an ice rink throughout the festive seasson. Picture: NHDC

Archant

A new ice rink is set to open at Letchworth Outdoor Pool throughout the Christmas and new year period.

Stevenage Leisure Ltd, which operates the pool on behalf of North Herts District Council, has introduced 'Skate Letchworth' - a rink on the terrace which will span 20 metres by 10 metres.

The rink will open on Saturday, November 23, and runs through to January 5.

Skate Letchworth caters for a variety of ages and abilities. Children's skate aids are available to hire, subject to availability, to help children experience the ice.

It's also open in the evenings for adults until 9pm. The café will also be open, offering a range of festive hot food and drinks on offer.

You may also want to watch:

The manager of the Letchworth Outdoor Pool, Richard MacSweeney, said: "We are very excited to be running the ice rink at the Letchworth Outdoor Pool for the first time this year.

"We have really enjoyed working hard behind the scenes with NHDC to bring a skating experience to the community this winter and look forward to getting underway on Saturday."

Vaughan Watson, NHDC's service director for place, added: "The ice rink is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit and to entertain the family over the holidays. 

"We anticipate interest will be very high and expect dates to sell out rapidly. You'll need to get your skates on to ensure you don't miss out."

Tickets are bookable via SLL's website, sll.co.uk/skateletchworth, with adult tickets costing £10 and child tickets £7.

Family bundles are also available.

It is possible to turn up and skate, but this will depend on space being available - skaters are advised to pre-book to avoid disappointment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Most Read

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Latest from the The Comet

Ice rink coming to Letchworth for festive season

Letchworth Outdoor Pool will be home to an ice rink throughout the festive seasson. Picture: NHDC

Bereavement officer at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital treks Great Wall of China for air ambulance

Caroline says the views were incredible. Picture: Courtesy of the EHAAT

Hitchin braves cold as big crowds welcome Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge

Hundreds cheered on the Children in Need rickshaw as it passed through Hitchin this afternoon. Picture: Alan J Millard

Herts County Council to trial ‘paying’ pregnant women to stop smoking

Herts County Council are to trial 'paying' pregnant women to stop smoking.

Harpenden Greens step aside to secure Remain vote in General Election

Anni Sander - local Green Party member and leader of Plastic Free Hitchin - outside Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: Jacob Savill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists