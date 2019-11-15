Ice rink coming to Letchworth for festive season

A new ice rink is set to open at Letchworth Outdoor Pool throughout the Christmas and new year period.

Stevenage Leisure Ltd, which operates the pool on behalf of North Herts District Council, has introduced 'Skate Letchworth' - a rink on the terrace which will span 20 metres by 10 metres.

The rink will open on Saturday, November 23, and runs through to January 5.

Skate Letchworth caters for a variety of ages and abilities. Children's skate aids are available to hire, subject to availability, to help children experience the ice.

It's also open in the evenings for adults until 9pm. The café will also be open, offering a range of festive hot food and drinks on offer.

The manager of the Letchworth Outdoor Pool, Richard MacSweeney, said: "We are very excited to be running the ice rink at the Letchworth Outdoor Pool for the first time this year.

"We have really enjoyed working hard behind the scenes with NHDC to bring a skating experience to the community this winter and look forward to getting underway on Saturday."

Vaughan Watson, NHDC's service director for place, added: "The ice rink is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit and to entertain the family over the holidays.

"We anticipate interest will be very high and expect dates to sell out rapidly. You'll need to get your skates on to ensure you don't miss out."

Tickets are bookable via SLL's website, sll.co.uk/skateletchworth, with adult tickets costing £10 and child tickets £7.

Family bundles are also available.

It is possible to turn up and skate, but this will depend on space being available - skaters are advised to pre-book to avoid disappointment.