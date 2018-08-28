Advanced search

Letchworth park toilets closed after cubicle set on fire

PUBLISHED: 15:51 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 28 January 2019

The toilets at Howard Park in Letchworth have been damaged in an arson attack. Picture: NHDC

The toilets at Howard Park in Letchworth have been closed to the public after an arson attack caused severe damage to one of the cubicles.

A canister of light fluid was left behind at the toilets in Howard Park, which had been set alight. Picture; NHDCA canister of light fluid was left behind at the toilets in Howard Park, which had been set alight. Picture; NHDC

The police and the fire service were both called to the scene on Friday following reports of a fire at the toilets, which are owned and managed by North Herts District Council.

A canister of lighter fluid was found at the scene and had been used to cause significant damage to the toilets.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating an arson that happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 25, at an address in Norton Way South, Letchworth.

“An offender set fire to a toilet seat and toilet paper in the cubicle of a public toilet, which caused damage.”

Councillor David Barnard, NHDC’s executive member for leisure, said: “There is no excuse for these mindless acts of vandalism.

“Such thoughtless actions have an effect on those who use the park as well as the tax payer who ultimately ends up paying.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the police immediately.”

Officers at the council are working with the police to track down the perpetrators down.

There has been an increase in reports of arson and antisocial behaviour at Howard Park in recent months and, in November last year, the kiosk was also set alight.

Anyone with information should contact Herts police on 101 quoting crime reference 41/8260/19.

