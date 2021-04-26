House roof collapses in Letchworth

Published: 10:57 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM April 26, 2021

The roof of a house in Letchworth has collapsed into the building - Credit: Tom Power

The roof of a house has collapsed in on a building in Letchworth.

The incident on Willian Way is thought to have occurred at around 9am today. The house is believed to have been under renovation.

Police and fire crews are on the scene, with an ambulance vehicle also previously in attendance.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue told the Comet: "The roof has collapsed into the building. Everyone is out of the house and nobody is trapped.

"The crews are assessing the scene for safety, and are awaiting the arrival of a structural engineer."

This paper has also contacted Herts police and the East of England Ambulance Service for comment.

More information as we get it.