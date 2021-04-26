Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

House roof collapses in Letchworth

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:57 AM April 26, 2021    Updated: 11:25 AM April 26, 2021
The roof of a house in Willian Way, Letchworth has collapsed into the building

The roof of a house in Letchworth has collapsed into the building - Credit: Tom Power

The roof of a house has collapsed in on a building in Letchworth. 

The incident on Willian Way is thought to have occurred at around 9am today. The house is believed to have been under renovation.
Police and fire crews are on the scene, with an ambulance vehicle also previously in attendance.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue told the Comet: "The roof has collapsed into the building. Everyone is out of the house and nobody is trapped.

"The crews are assessing the scene for safety, and are awaiting the arrival of a structural engineer."

This paper has also contacted Herts police and the East of England Ambulance Service for comment.

More information as we get it.

Letchworth Garden City News

