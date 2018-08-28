Letchworth-based hospice celebrates Christmas with Compassionate Neighours
PUBLISHED: 15:29 19 December 2018
Archant
Garden House Hospice Care’s Compassionate Neighbours were invited to a Christmas event run by the hospice to thank those who have made the scheme such a success this year.
The event saw volunteers and community members benefitting from the project enjoy an afternoon of live music and carol singing at the Cloisters in Letchworth.
Father Christmas also came along to hand out chocolates and treats for the guests.
Project manager Jeanette Farrow said: “As 2018 draws to a close, we’re reflecting back on the incredible year we’ve had.
“Our Compassionate Neighbours project launched nine months ago with the aim of tackling social isolation and loneliness in our community.
“The success of this social movement to date has been amazing.
“We’ve had 160 referrals to the service, 77 people trained as Compassionate Neighbours and 70 successful matches of neighbours to community members since launching the scheme in February 2018.
“We’ve seen a huge impact on the emotional and physical wellbeing of individuals.
“Not only have great friendships been made, but they will be 70 people less lonely this Christmas.
“We celebrated the project and it was such an exciting time because we had neighbours and community members come together to celebrate Christmas.”
When asked by organisers to write down what the Compassionate Neighbours project meant to those who attended the Christmas party, the scheme was described as ‘life-changing’, ‘great friendship’, ‘independence’ and ‘laughter’.
Compassionate Neighbours is a network of trained volunteers who offer their time and support to people living in their local area.
They offer friendship and help them to continue to do the things they enjoy.
The Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care carefully matches the Compassionate Neighbours with members of the community, so that they are suited to each other based on their interests and hobbies.
Anyone interested in getting involved or finding out more information on the about the scheme should contact Jeanette Farrow on 01462 679540 or email Jeanette.Farrow@ghhospicecare.org.uk.
You can also find more information at ghhospicecare.org.uk.