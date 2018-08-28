Advanced search

CCTV: Offenders ‘run across car roofs’ in Letchworth Honda forecourt

PUBLISHED: 09:42 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 04 January 2019

Police would like to speak to this person as part of their enquiries into criminal damage at Letchworth's Norton Way Honda forecourt. Picture: Herts police

A CCTV appeal has been launched after it is believed multiple people ran across car roofs at a Letchworth Honda garage on Sunday morning.

Offenders caused criminal damage to four Honda cars at Norton Way Honda in Norton Way North, which were parked on the forecourt at around 6am.

Police have now released a CCTV picture as part of their enquiries.

PCSO Natasha Angwin said: “I would like to speak to the person pictured as we believe he may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises this person or was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary around the time, to get in touch with me.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at natasha.angwin@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/7067/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

