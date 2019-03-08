Letchworth school encapsulates heritage with time capsule

Former student Sophia Dirosa returned to Highfield School in Letchworth to bury the time capsule with Mr Morris and Mr Furness. Picture: Gillian Jemetta Archant

Following the complete rebuild of The Highfield School in Letchworth, students and staff have come together to fill and bury a time capsule.

The aim of the project is to highlight the extensive changes the school has been through over the past few years, and to provide an insight for students 50 years down the line.

The initial idea came from former student Sophia Dirosa, who watched a film which featured a time capsule and was inspired as part of her role as head girl to work on a project which would place the school in history.

Sophia and her fellow students worked closely with assistant headteacher and head of sixth form Mr Furness on the project.

The group were responsible for deciding which pieces they would include in the time capsule, with the aim of ensuring that the school's heritage was encapsulated.

Sophia said: "Burying the time capsule is an incredible way to end to my seven-year journey at The Highfield School.

"Hopefully I will be able to visit when the time capsule is dug up and see for myself if and how Highfield has changed."

The capsule includes many items such as school uniform, photos of the old building, a video of the new school building, memory books that have been signed by students and staff, photographs from school productions and whole school memorabilia.

Headteacher Ian Morris said: "This initiative is a fantastic idea and a way of really cementing The Highfield School in history.

"We're extremely proud of our school and we want to share this with future generations.

"The capsule is due to be dug up in 2043, looking back over the past 25 years and seeing what has changed.

"It's going to be intruiging to see how different the school, and indeed the world, looks in years to come."

Work began for the £15 million rebuild of the school in June 2015 and was completed at the end of 2016.

The capsule was buried by Mr Morris, Mr Furness and Sophia Dirosa on Tuesday, July 2 and a commemorative plaque was laid for students, visitors and staff to appreciate.

For more information on the school, and to see pictures from the rebuild go to see www.highfield.herts.sch.uk.