New Heritage Foundation strategy will ‘make Letchworth a great place’ for everyone

CEO of the Heritage Foundation Graham Fisher has worked on the three year strategy to make Letchworth a great place for everyone. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation Archant

Letchworth’s Heritage Foundation has launched its three-year strategy which aims to make the town “a great place for everyone”.

The vision of the strategy comes in three sections: to improve life chances for people in the town, to make Letchworth a great place to live and to create a great place to work and do business.

To improve life chances in the town, the foundation will look at early life in Letchworth.

It’s overview says: “We are delighted to have the chance to collaborate with a range of partners over the next three years to establish the Letchworth Creative Learning programme. “Together, we will also partner with schools in Letchworth to use the Garden City Collection to develop two curriculum-based creative learning programmes for children aged 5-11 and 11-16.

“We want our children to draw strength from the stories of their honetown and to go forwards with confidence and enthusiasm for life.

“And the reality is that all of these plans aren’t really about history. It’s the fact that our town is an exciting and vibrant place to live today.”

By 2021, the Heritage Foundation plans to have 3,000 children who have taken part in the Letchworth Creative Learning programme on key skills and attitude.

It also aims to implement a wellbeing policy, which includes community transport, developing its Active Letchworth initiative and its arts, culture and leisure provisions.

Chief executive Graham Fisher told the Comet: “Our new strategy builds on the inspiring origins of the garden city vision re-written to address 21st century challenges – a wonderful place for everyone to live, a great quality of life and a strong local economy.

“Over the next three years we plan to make a difference in all those areas, working collaboratively with our local community and partners to achieve lasting change,”

Under its second goal of making Letchworth a great place to live, the foundation hopes to “nurture the collective responsibility” to care for the heritage homes in the town.

The overview says: “We believe that there is an opportunity to work more positively with homeowners and our housing association partners to develop our guidance and free advice service.”

Its final goal is to make Letchworth the ‘town of opportunity’, which includes developing a business-led plan to implement vision for sustainable economic growth and working closely with Letchworth BID.