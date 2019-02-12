Advanced search

Heritage Foundation set to launch Sharing Memories sessions for elderly

PUBLISHED: 13:29 19 February 2019

A programme of sessions designed to evoke memories and stimulate conversation with older residents has been set up in Letchworth.

The Sharing Memories sessions have been set up by the town’s Garden City Collection, and will be launched in the spring.

Aimee Flack, collections officer at the Garden City Collection said: “We’re really excited to be able to run these sessions in the community and to encourage people to share their experiences of living in Letchworth.”

The Heritage Foundation scheme will be running at care homes, day centres and community groups across Letchworth.

The team are currently engaging volunteers who will help run the sessions, and have been supported by University of Hertfordshire History Hub in organising a training day on reminiscence, as well as the British Schools Museum in Hitchin, who have provided advice on the running of the sessions.

To find out more about the project, contact Aimee at the Garden City Collection on gcc@letchworth.com or call 01462 476075.

