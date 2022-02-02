Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Autism and ADHD charity receives £6,000 funding boost

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:48 AM February 2, 2022
Leise Cooper and Ruth Coleman from Angels Support Group

Letchworth Heritage Foundation has awarded a grant of £6,008 to Angels Support Group, to help provide face-to-face workshops for families of children with ADHD and autism spectrum disorders.

The money will go towards a programme of workshops exploring ways in which parents can build strong relationships with professionals working with their children, such as SENCOs, teachers and healthcare and social care workers.

Angels parent support manager Leise Cooper said: “We have been supporting families in Letchworth for many years, but we have seen an increase in demand for our services since the start of the pandemic and more parents needing access to our 1-2-1 service.

"This grant will help us to develop and co-deliver a programme of parent workshops for those identified by the Family Support Team. We also are thankful for The National Lottery Community Fund for providing additional support."

For more information on Angels Support Group, go to angelssupportgroup.org.uk.

