Free art workshops return to Letchworth gallery

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:12 PM August 10, 2021   
Free family art sessions will be returning to Broadway Gallery in Letchworth throughout August

Free art workshops with children in mind are available this month in Letchworth.

The team at Broadway Gallery is relaunching the free Saturday Family Arts Sessions from this Saturday.

Free family art sessions will be returning to Broadway Gallery in Letchworth throughout August

Local artist and Letchworth Heritage Foundation cultural learning assistant Mollie Mclellan will be bringing a series of workshops to the newly created Kids’ Gallery upstairs at Broadway Gallery.

The Broadway Gallery will also available to families who wish to create art during opening hours from Thursday to Sunday.

Artwork made in opening hours can either be taken home or put on the walls of the gallery to create an exhibition. All sessions are aimed at the whole family, with children supervised by parents or guardians.

Kris Day, curator at Broadway Gallery, said “This is a fantastic opportunity to either catch up on those missed art classes during the pandemic, or for families to bond through creating. Sessions have been created with children and adults in mind so everyone can have fun!

"Every Saturday will have a different theme, and families can take their works of art home with them at the end.

“On top of these sessions children under ten, with their parents or guardians, can visit at any time during gallery opening hours and use our space and materials to make some art. We will have a ton of crayons, pencils, and paints for them to get creative with. Then they can take home their art or ask us to put it on the walls!”

Parents and guardians are to supervise children at all Family Arts Sessions and Family Art Drop-In Sessions.

Every Saturday during August, Family Art Sessions will run at 10am and 1pm, spaces are limited and can be booked via the Broadway Gallery website.

