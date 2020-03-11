Letchworth Heritage Foundation presents cheque to foodbank after a year's fundraising

Letchworth Foodbank was presented with the cheque by CEO Graham Fisher. Picture: LGCHF Archant

Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation has raised more than £4,500 for the Letchworth Foodbank, their charity for the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff raised £2,357.63 through cake sales, plant sales and quiz nights, a sum matched by the Foundation which took the total donation to £4,715.26.

The Foundation also placed collection boxes for the Foodbank at their venues including Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema and Theatre.

You may also want to watch:

Emily Flitney, who led the fundraising efforts, said: 'I'm passionate about the Foodbank's cause. I discovered that I wasn't alone, my colleagues became involved in supporting the various activities we ran, and it felt like we were on a great team building journey together, for a good cause.

'I'd like to thank everyone who donated and those who gave their time up to help with fundraising. We could not have done it without them!'

The foodbank will use the money to provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are in crisis.

The charity is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

For more information, visit letchworth.foodbank.org.uk.