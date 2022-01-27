Heritage Foundation chair steps down
- Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation
Letchworth Heritage Foundation chair Pam Burn has stepped down, and will be retiring from her role as governor in the coming weeks.
Pam has chaired the board of trustees for three years, including leading the board through the financial difficulties which arose from the pandemic and led to significant cuts to the foundation’s operations.
Pam’s legacy at the foundation includes initiating the successful programme of work supporting families with young children, in particular the Acorns project, as well as leading work on modernising the Foundation’s governance.
She has also played a pivotal role in developing the concept of a Letchworth Health Hub.
The board appointed Gareth Hawkins as the new chair of the board. Chris Pattison was also appointed as vice chair.
Gareth said: “I would like to personally thank Pam for her guidance and leadership – she has been a tremendous force for good for the foundation and for the town, and I’m honoured to be continuing the work that she has started.
"As we all begin to recover from the pandemic, the work of the foundation is going to be more crucial than ever, whether that is supporting families in financial difficulties, addressing the increasing pressures of climate change and sustainability in a town rich with heritage as well as nurturing our local economy.
"I’m really looking forward to getting started and working more closely with the team.”
More information about Gareth and the board of trustees is available at www.letchworth.com.