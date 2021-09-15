Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Green Festival brings 'garden' back into 'garden city'

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:00 PM September 15, 2021   
MP Sir Oliver Heald visiting the 'What If? tent at Letchworth Green Festival

MP Sir Oliver Heald visiting the 'What If? tent at Letchworth Green Festival

Letchworth's Green Festival took place over the weekend, with groups from across North Herts coming together to celebrate our planet.

Storytellers at Letchworth Green Festival

Storytellers at Letchworth Green Festival

The festival, which was held on Saturday, September 11, saw a range of stalls set up in The Wynd, along with storytelling and more.

Storyteller Chris Nickolay performed his show 'Our Fragile Earth', about the beauty and fragility of our home, while Sam from Imajica Children's Theatre told a climate story.

Howard Park ranger Tony Goodwin led tree walks around the park and gardens, and there were also talks from Letchworth Heritage Foundation and architect Arjun Chopra.

Storytellers at Letchworth Green Festival

Storytellers at Letchworth Green Festival

There was also a talk from director of Peace Child David Woollcombe on the problems facing the population, and advice on how to reduce your energy bill from Rod Hart.

Hilary Kemp, who organises the Letchworth Festival, praised the Green Festival's organisers, saying: "Congratulations to everyone involved in the Green Festival. The first (hopefully of many) to be held in Letchworth.

"There were many and varied activities in The Wynd and The Arcade, from children's theatre to adult talks; lots of information and advice about how to help the keep Letchworth clean, nurture our nature, grow your own food and get involved in protecting the environment we live in.

Transition Town Letchworth had a stall at the Green Festival

Transition Town Letchworth had a stall at the Green Festival

"Learning about the trees in Howard Park, and the rare chalk stream the River Ivel which needs action to allow it to flourish again. Finding out about cycling...and recycling! Bringing the 'garden' element of the Garden City alive.

"It was good to see such a great turn out and to see the weather turning it's sunny smile on the event in the afternoon.

"A huge thank you to Gilly Chegwyn, Sue Lines, Diane Ketcher, Tony Goodwin, Love Letchworth, The Broadway Gallery and all the other stall holders, speakers and storytellers who made the day possible.

"And remember the environment film season is still running at Broadway Cinema, if you want to dig a little deeper!"

Letchworth Green Festival took place over the weekend

Letchworth Green Festival took place over the weekend

The Bakehouse in The Wynd reported on Facebook that they had their busiest day ever, saying: "Massive congrats to the guys who ran the Letchworth Green Festival today too. Brilliant event, looking forward to the next one!"

