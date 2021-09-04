Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Plenty to enjoy at Letchworth Green Festival

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:00 PM September 4, 2021   
Organisers of Letchworth Green Festival Diane Ketcher, Sue Lines and Gilly Chegwyn

Organisers of Letchworth Green Festival Diane Ketcher, Sue Lines and Gilly Chegwyn - Credit: Courtesy of Gilly Chegwyn

Groups across Letchworth and North Herts have come together to organise a Green Festival in the garden city.

The event takes place next Saturday, September 11  - when, in addition to an range of stalls, there will be storytelling and more in The Wynd.

Green Festival letchworth

The Green Festival in Letchworth will take place on September 11 - Credit: Gilly Chegwyn

At 11am and 3pm, Chris Nickolay will deliver a talk on Our Fragile Earth’ - about the beauty and fragility of our home.

Sam from Imajica Children’s Theatre will be telling a climate story from 2pm.

There will also be a Tree Walk with Tony Goodwin - Howard Park Ranger - who offers a circular stroll around both the park and gardens.

You may also want to watch:

Meet at the picnic tables in front of kiosk in Howard Park for 11.30am and 2.30pm

At 11am, a talk on ‘Retro-fitting on a Shoestring-Future Proofing the Fabric of Our Homes’ will take place with architect Arjun Chopra, followed by ‘The Role of LGCHF in Environmentally Uncertain Times; How Letchworth Heritage Foundation is facing the future climate crisis.’ with Heritage Foundation CEO Graham Fisher.

Director of Peace Child David Woollcombe will discuss the problems facing us all as a global family at 1pm, followed by advice on how to reduce your energy bill with Rod Hart at 2pm.

‘We all Need to be Waste Warriors!’ with waste reduction projects co-ordinator Rob Whitehouse will be on at 3pm.

Presentations will be taking place at the Broadway Gallery Café throughout the day. 

