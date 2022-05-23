Thousands set to bring out the bunting for Jubilee thanks to grant funding

Over 3,000 residents and 33 groups in Letchworth will benefit from grant funding to go towards their Jubilee events, thanks to Letchworth Heritage Foundation.

The £11,735 funding will be distributed across the town. One of these beneficiaries is the Best Before Café, a food waste initiative that operates in Garden Square Shopping centre.

Residents tucking in at a street party in Rowan Crescent, Letchworth, in 2012 - Credit: Archant

Suzy Holding, project manager of the programme, said: “We’re using the grant money to support the Garden Square Shopping Centre Jubilee event on June 3 which will take place between 11am and 2pm.

"We’ve asked Garden City Samba to play with lots of audience participation and dancing. Imajica Theatre will be telling interactive stories and singing songs for little ones.

"Best Before Café will be open for rescued food and all the other shops in the square are joining in the fun. If that wasn’t enough, there will be a Sovereign Selfie booth, a 50s picnic, a Kings and Queens fancy dress competition, and Jubilee activities to make it a fantastic afternoon for all the family. We’re really looking forward to it!”

The Recycle and Play group was awarded £300 for the Jubilee weekend to run an art and crafts event on Sunday, June 5 from 11am in The Wynd. Families are invited to take part in an array of activities including making bunting and using recycled materials to create a 3D palace.

Head of grants and partnerships, Alastair Stewart said “The response to the Grant Programme has been amazing with events ranging from local street parties through to events for the whole community. I would really like to thank all residents who have volunteered their time to turn ideas into reality, well done to all.”