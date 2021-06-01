Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
GP chasing the sun for leukaemia charity in memory of nephew

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:00 PM June 1, 2021   
Sue Graham and Peter Woodmansey

Letchworth GP Sue Graham will be cycling 205-miles from dawn till dusk, in memory of her nephew Peter Woodmansey, who sadly died from sepsis following a leukaemia diagnosis - Credit: Sue Graham

A Letchworth-based GP has been training hard ahead of the Chase the Sun cycle challenge, which will see her ride from dawn until dusk. 

Sue Graham in her cycling gear

Birchwood Surgery GP Sue Graham will be chasing the sun to raise money for Leukaemia UK - Credit: Sue Graham

Sue Graham will take on the 205-mile challenge in memory of her nephew Peter Woodmansey, who died aged 17 from sepsis - three weeks after his leukaemia diagnosis. 

The Birchwood Surgery GP - originally from St Albans - hopes her efforts will go some way to helping the charity fund potentially life-saving research.

Peter, who lived in York, was the grandson of Rennie Grove Hospice Care president and founder, Mary Groves.

Peter Woodmansey

Peter Woodmansey sadly passed away just before Christmas last year, aged 17 - Credit: Sue Graham

Sue said: "Peter was an amazing and brilliant young man who lived his life to the full, touching so many people with his love, kindness and humour.

"His death was tragic. He was only 17, and he had a very short illness before he was diagnosed and died three weeks later.

"I decided to do some fundraising for Leukaemia UK with a cycling challenge called 'Chase the Sun'."

Peter Woodmansey

Peter Woodmansey sadly died aged 17 following a leukaemia diagnosis - Credit: Courtesy of Sue Graham

The challenge begins at sunrise on June 19 - 4.41am - at the Thames Estuary, and crosses to the west coast of England, finishing at Burnham-on-Sea at sunset at 9.30pm.

"It's going to be a long day," Sue continued. "I've been training really hard for it - I've done 6,000km, which has been tough, but worth it.

"Peter's death is heart breaking, and the loss unimaginable, but the bravery, courage and strength shown by him and his amazing family will spur me on through each and every one of the 205 miles I cycle

"By raising awareness and much-needed funds for Leukaemia UK, we hope to help with their ground-breaking research and care for those affected by leukaemia other blood cancers."

Sue has already raised £1,830 of her £2,500 target via her fundraising page

According to Sue's chosen charity, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer every 16 minutes in the UK. 

Leukaemia UK supports those affected by blood cancers through the uncertainty that may come with a diagnosis, and by funding research for better treatments and care.

To find out more about Leukaemia UK, go to leukaemiauk.org.uk.

Georgia Barrow



