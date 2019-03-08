Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth becomes first Herts town awarded 'plastic free' status

PUBLISHED: 07:02 13 June 2019

L-R: Back, Cllr Steve Jarvis, Glyn Holt, and Ffion, Cllr David Levett, Cllr Gary Grindal, Cllr Morgan Derbyshire Front, Diane Ketcher, Julia Sonander, Cllr Helen Oliver, Chrissy Batty, Cllr Sue Ngwala and Jason Valentine. Picture: Transition Town Letchworth

L-R: Back, Cllr Steve Jarvis, Glyn Holt, and Ffion, Cllr David Levett, Cllr Gary Grindal, Cllr Morgan Derbyshire Front, Diane Ketcher, Julia Sonander, Cllr Helen Oliver, Chrissy Batty, Cllr Sue Ngwala and Jason Valentine. Picture: Transition Town Letchworth

Archant

Letchworth is the first town in Hertfordshire to have been awarded a 'plastic free' status by Surfers Against Sewage, after taking action against single-use plastics.

The garden city has been awarded Plastic Free Community Approved status by the marine conservation charity in recognition of the work it has done to start reducing the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

Julia Sondander, Plastic Free Letchworth's steering group leader, said: "There is a real sense of achievement in reaching this first step of gaining plastic free status for Letchworth. "We are now looking forward to the next part of the journey to help the town reduce its plastic waste.

"Some of the objectives set by Sufers Against Sewage have been challenging, but the scheme has forced us to reach out across the town and meet new people - which is what we have to do if we are going to tackle the plastic problem."

Plastic Free Letchworth is an intiative set up by charity Transition Town Letchworth in January 2018.

You may also want to watch:

After registering with the Surfers Against Sewage Free Communities movement, the group approached key organisations and businesses to put together a plan to minimise plastic use.

Campaign co-ordinator Diane Ketcher said: "Letchworth is lucky to have a few pioneer businesses who were keen to set an example.

"David's Bookshop led the way by making changes in its café. It's been a real team effort, for example, North Herts District Council awarded us a locality grant to give all the primary schools Wild Tribe Story books to get them started on their plastic free journey, the BID funded reuseable cloth bags which the local residents could get in return for a plastic free pledge at the launch event.

"It's been great to see local businesses reducing their reliance on plastic, switching to paper and compostable take-away containers.

"Local shops, including Letchworth's zero-waste shop, Bamboo Turtle, have been stocking plastic free alternatives like shampoo bars and metal straws."

SAS free communities project officer Rachel Yates said: "It's great to see the work that Letchworth has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to reduce, refill and reuse."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin catering students set to cook up a storm in national seafood competition final

North Hertfordshire College catering students Nicole Watt and Bethany Grimshaw have won through to the final of the UK Young Seafood Chef of the Year competition. Picture: Jacob Brydon.

Great Northern trains blocked between Finsbury Park and Moorgate

Great Northern trains from Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Royston may be delayed, cancelled or diverted. Picture: Nick Gill

Letchworth becomes first Herts town awarded ‘plastic free’ status

L-R: Back, Cllr Steve Jarvis, Glyn Holt, and Ffion, Cllr David Levett, Cllr Gary Grindal, Cllr Morgan Derbyshire Front, Diane Ketcher, Julia Sonander, Cllr Helen Oliver, Chrissy Batty, Cllr Sue Ngwala and Jason Valentine. Picture: Transition Town Letchworth

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Benington man used his mother’s death to defraud elderly victims out of £1.4m

Marios Demetriou, of Three Stiles in Benington, defrauded elderly victims out of more than £1 million - spending the money on gambling. Pictures: Getty Images/Fuse, Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists