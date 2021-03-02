New woodland 'vital for wildlife and people' in Letchworth

Published: 1:00 AM March 2, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM March 2, 2021

Almost 2,000 new trees are being planted near Letchworth Gate - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

A new woodland, of nearly 2,000 trees, is being created in Letchworth near the A1(M) - thanks to a grant from the Woodland Trust and the town's Heritage Foundation.

This new woodland is part of the Heritage Foundation’s environmental strategy to create habitat for wildlife and making the best use of a landlocked area to boost the biodiversity and the environment.

Planting started to take place in recent weeks and is being carried out by St Ippolyts-based environment contractor, Maydencroft - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

The new plot is situated at the corner of the A1(M) opposite Letchworth Gate, and will bring almost 2,000 new trees over the 1.5 hectares of green space.

Planting started to take place in recent weeks and is being carried out by St Ippolyts-based environment contractor, Maydencroft.

Executive director of stewardship and development, David Ames, said: “We are delighted to be able to work in partnership with the Woodland Trust to create a new woodland on this disused land.

"Almost 2,000 trees are being planted and 475 shrubs on 1.5 hectares, funded jointly by the foundation and Woodland Trust.

“This is one of several sustainability projects we had hoped to undertake this year.

"Although plans have changed, further work will be rescheduled for when it is safe to work with volunteers from the community and funding becomes available.

“We are grateful for Maydencroft’s help in planning and delivering this important scheme.

"Next year we are hoping to plant more trees and introduce additional wildflower meadows to support the environmental sustainability of the Garden City.”

Stuart Holm, outreach manager for the Woodland Trust, said: "We need trees like never before. The government has committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 which will require the expansion of the UK’s tree canopy cover from 13 per cent to 17 per cent.

"To reach that target there needs to be a huge upturn in the amount of trees going in the ground which is why initiatives like this are so important.

"We’re delighted to be able to help Letchworth create vital new woodland for wildlife and for people.”

