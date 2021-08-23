Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Two injured in Letchworth motorcycle crash

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:15 AM August 23, 2021   
The slip road from A1(M) northbound at J9 coming on to Letchworth Gate. Picture: Danny Loo

Letchworth Gate - Credit: Danny Loo

Two men required hospital treatment following a motorcycle crash in Letchworth last week.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses after the collision, which happened at Letchworth Gate, at the junction with Baldock Lane, on Thursday.

Just before 10.20pm, two men were riding a green motorcycle when they lost control and were thrown from the bike.

The driver, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where it is believed he remains. The passenger, also in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Road closures were put in place to allow emergency services to work at the scene, but these were lifted by the early hours of Friday.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s (BCH) Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are working to establish the cause of this incident and are keen to hear from anybody who saw the motorcycle prior to the collision.

“Earlier in the evening, we had received a call reporting the motorcycle as stolen from the vicinity of the community centre on Bingen Road in the Westmill area of Hitchin.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage that you believe could assist the police investigation, please get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, use online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/64161/21.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

