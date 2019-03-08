Advanced search

Have your say on the Letchworth Garden City Greenway

PUBLISHED: 17:20 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 13 September 2019

With 13.6 miles of beautiful countryside, the Garden City Greenway is popular with cyclists and walkers. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

With 13.6 miles of beautiful countryside, the Garden City Greenway is popular with cyclists and walkers. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Archant

Letchworth Garden City Greenway wants to hear from you.

The Garden City Heritage Foundation is running a survey where you can share your views on how the 13-mile route of countryside can be improved.

All suggestions are welcome, and will be heard by Friends of the Greenway, a new group of volunteers helping to keep the popular route in good condition.

Elizabeth Towler, Strategic Landscape Architect, at Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation said:

You may also want to watch:

"There is huge scope for the community to get involved in helping us make the Greenway better for all its users. We are currently running a survey and the Friends of the Greenway group will help us implement the suggestions that come from this."

The Garden City Greenway was opened in 2003 as a commemoration of Letchworth's first centenary.

The Greenway is a popular route enjoyed by walkers and cyclists, with several stopping points along the way - including Radwell Meadows, Wymondley Woods and Willian Pond.

The survey closes on Sunday, September 15.

To have your say before the deadline, visit letchworth.com/what-we-do/leisure/greenway-survey.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Crash and oil spill incidents causing “extreme” delays on A-road between Stevenage and Hitchin

There are extreme delays on the A602 this evening. Picture: Archant

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

Missing woman found

Police called to Stevenage park over dog poop incident

Dog owner Sarah Lawrence says she was assaulted in Stevenage's St Nicholas Park. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Crash and oil spill incidents causing “extreme” delays on A-road between Stevenage and Hitchin

There are extreme delays on the A602 this evening. Picture: Archant

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

Missing woman found

Police called to Stevenage park over dog poop incident

Dog owner Sarah Lawrence says she was assaulted in Stevenage's St Nicholas Park. Picture: Sarah Lawrence

Latest from the The Comet

Have your say on the Letchworth Garden City Greenway

With 13.6 miles of beautiful countryside, the Garden City Greenway is popular with cyclists and walkers. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Langford farm land set for 150 home development

Central Bedfordshire Council approved proposals to build 150 new homes on farm land in Langford. Picture: Google

North Herts councillors vote unanimously to ban goldfish as prizes on council land

NHDC voted unanimously to ban the giving of goldfish as prizes on council land. Picture: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

Murderer found guilty of historic child sex offences in Stevenage

John Dickinson has been found guilty of eight counts of historic child sex abuse. Picture courtesy of Herts police.

Police take action following concerns over beggar in Stevenage shopping area

Missing woman found
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists