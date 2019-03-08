Have your say on the Letchworth Garden City Greenway

With 13.6 miles of beautiful countryside, the Garden City Greenway is popular with cyclists and walkers. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation Archant

Letchworth Garden City Greenway wants to hear from you.

The Garden City Heritage Foundation is running a survey where you can share your views on how the 13-mile route of countryside can be improved.

All suggestions are welcome, and will be heard by Friends of the Greenway, a new group of volunteers helping to keep the popular route in good condition.

Elizabeth Towler, Strategic Landscape Architect, at Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation said:

"There is huge scope for the community to get involved in helping us make the Greenway better for all its users. We are currently running a survey and the Friends of the Greenway group will help us implement the suggestions that come from this."

The Garden City Greenway was opened in 2003 as a commemoration of Letchworth's first centenary.

The Greenway is a popular route enjoyed by walkers and cyclists, with several stopping points along the way - including Radwell Meadows, Wymondley Woods and Willian Pond.

The survey closes on Sunday, September 15.

To have your say before the deadline, visit letchworth.com/what-we-do/leisure/greenway-survey.