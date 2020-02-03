Advanced search

Letchworth church inspired by sufferer's charity single raises money for MS Trust

PUBLISHED: 15:22 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 03 February 2020

Ruth and the MS Trust were presented with the cheque at the Spirella Building last Thursday. Picture: courtesy of MS Trust

Members of a Letchworth church inspired by a multiple sclerosis sufferer have been raising money for the MS Trust.

Letchworth Garden City Church has presented the charity with a cheque for £1,760,90, in honour of Ruth Green - who is from the town and has lived with multiple sclerosis for 27 years.

In December, Ruth released a charity single, 'Share Christmas With Someone', detailing her personal journey with MS.

"I hope this tremendous donation will raise the profile of MS," Ruth said. "It is so important that people living with the disease continue to strive forward and hold their heads up high"

Rob Carter, the charity's director of fundraising, said: "The MS Trust is so grateful for this donation, which will go towards putting specialist MS nurses in areas of great need across the UK.

"We are also really grateful to Ruth for inspiring the donation through the fantastic song she recorded for us. The MS Trust exists to empower and support people with MS to live life on their terms - Ruth's song is a fabulous example of this in action."

Carl Johnston, Letchworth Garden City Church pastor, said: "Ruth has been a member of our church for many years, so we are very familiar with her story and the MS Trust. This is just a very small way that we can show our deep appreciation for her, and the MS Trust, and raise some awareness for MS."

