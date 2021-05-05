Coronavirus crisis in India: How can we help?

Published: 2:58 PM May 5, 2021

Last week, there were 2.6 million confirmed new cases of the virus in India. - Credit: Sam Panthaky/AFP

As the coronavirus continues to cause devastation in India, Letchworth Heritage Foundation chairman Pam Burn released the following statement.

I know that many people in Letchworth and North Herts have links with India or have visited the country as I have several times.

Now is the time for us to show our concern and compassion for those who have not been as fortunate as us to have access to good healthcare.

Many of us have been horrified by the scenes from India where COVID has devastated many communities and where the health system is on the brink of collapse in the worst affected areas.

Our local Gurdwaras are recommending that anyone who wishes to donate to this emergency cause should do so via Khalsa Aid International.

This is the UK-based Sikh charitable organisation which works to support victims of disaster around the world on the Sikh principle of recognising the whole human race as one.

You may also want to watch:

We reached out to Ravinder Singh Aujla, trustee of Sri Guru Singh Saba Gurdwara - a working partner of the Foundation - in Icknield Way for comment on this developing story:

"In this difficult time for all of humanity - it is incumbent on us all to stay safe first and foremost and also to offer a helping hand when the less fortunate fall victim to such an unforgiving disease.

"Khalsa Aid offers direct help on the ground all over the world and is well placed to offer necessary assistance."

We also reached out to our friends at The Buddhist Academy in Letchworth. Course teacher Bhante Akurala Samitha shared their dedicated funding stream, which was set up to help grass roots organisations and monks in India source oxygen and medical supplies.

We must remember too that nobody is safe until we are all safe.

Last week, there were 2.6 million confirmed new cases of the virus in India. 226,000 people in the country have sadly died with the virus.

Alternative verified places to donate include:

British Asian Trust

Disaster Emergency Committee