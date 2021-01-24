Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Foodbank thanks public for donations as demand 'grows tremendously'

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:00 AM January 24, 2021   
Hitchin Girls' School donated to Letchworth Foodbank.

Hitchin Girls' School donated to Letchworth Foodbank.

Letchworth Foodbank, which also serves Hitchin and Baldock, wants to thank its supporters following a year where demand for its services 'grew tremendously'.

The foodbank was established some eight years ago by various church communities in our area, and has helped many more people and families in need throughout the pandemic - particularly over the Christmas period.

Fortescue Hall, St Hugh of Lincoln RC Church Letchworth, where members of the Foodbank Team made up the Christmas Hampers

Fortescue Hall, St Hugh of Lincoln RC Church Letchworth, where members of the Foodbank Team made up the Christmas Hampers

During December alone, 109 referrals were made to the foodbank and food parcels were distributed to help 348 people across the three towns.

The main two reasons for referral to the foodbank continue to be low income and benefit delays or changes.

Over the last three months of 2020 volunteers received an incredible amount of food. In December over 10 tonnes of donations was sorted and distributed by the warehouse.

Even in these challenging times, the public has continued to fill the collection boxes at the supermarkets and many schools, churches and faith groups have undertaken collections.

Hitchin Girls' School collected over 700kg of food in the run up to Christmas. Four carloads were taken to the warehouse for sorting. 

The foodbank also received financial support from Letchworth Heritage Foundation, North Herts District Council, and many individual monetary donations.

Barley Knitters Group's Christmas Yarnbombing raised funds for Letchworth foodbank.

Barley Knitters Group's Christmas Yarnbombing raised funds for the foodbank.

Chairman of the management committee Ciaran McGill said: “We thank all our donors, corporate and private, who through their generosity made this Christmas initiative possible. You have helped greatly in making Christmas for many families."

Barley Knitters Group's Christmas Yarnbombing raised funds for the foodbank.

Barley Knitters Group's Christmas Yarnbombing raised funds for the foodbank. - Credit: Barley Knitters Group

A new Christmas Hamper project was undertaken across Letchworth and Baldock. Hitchin already had a Christmas Hamper scheme which the foodbank supports and this year a financial donation of £1,000 was given to the scheme. In Hitchin 158 Christmas food vouchers were distributed to families.

In addition, 137 food hampers made up by the warehouse team were given to Howard Day Care Centre and Stevenage Against Domestic Violence to distribute.

Ciaran added: "We are delighted that we could help so many people at Christmas and thank all those who worked with the foodbank to make this happen.

"The work the foodbank can do is only due to the incredible generosity of our donors, supports and volunteers. Without the generosity of the local community, we could not maintain the service. Thank you."

Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News
Baldock News

