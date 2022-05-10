The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Subscriber Exclusive

Number of foodbank users increases 50 per cent as cost of living crisis hits

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:09 PM May 10, 2022
Volunteers have seen an increase in the number of service users at the Letchworth Foodbank centres in North Herts

Volunteers have seen an increase in the number of service users at the Letchworth Foodbank centres in North Herts - Credit: Letchworth Foodbank

The number of people using foodbanks in North Herts has increased by 50 per cent in the first four months of 2022, year on year. 

Chairman of the Letchworth Foodbank management committee, Ciaran McGill, spoke with the Comet about the challenges facing many families and the volunteers of the foodbank, as they also see a 30 per cent drop in donations since this time last year. 

The Trussell Trust-supported foodbank also runs facilities from Baldock and Hitchin. Overall, the number of people being supported by three services is increasing. 

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Your Money Matters
Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Boundary outline of proposed new secondary school in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans submitted for new Stevenage secondary school

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local Election 2022: LIVE updates from election count in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Adam Depra, aged 30, of no fixed address in Letchworth, was jailed for nine years at St Albans Crown Court on May 3.

St Albans Crown Court

Man jailed for nine years following attempted rapes in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon