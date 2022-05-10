Number of foodbank users increases 50 per cent as cost of living crisis hits

Subscriber Exclusive

Volunteers have seen an increase in the number of service users at the Letchworth Foodbank centres in North Herts - Credit: Letchworth Foodbank

The number of people using foodbanks in North Herts has increased by 50 per cent in the first four months of 2022, year on year.

Chairman of the Letchworth Foodbank management committee, Ciaran McGill, spoke with the Comet about the challenges facing many families and the volunteers of the foodbank, as they also see a 30 per cent drop in donations since this time last year.

The Trussell Trust-supported foodbank also runs facilities from Baldock and Hitchin. Overall, the number of people being supported by three services is increasing.

