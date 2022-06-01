Letchworth Food and Drink Festival 'buzzing with people' once again

The Letchworth Food and Drink Festival drew in large crowds last weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth foodies were well fed at the weekend with the launch of the food and drink festival.

Sweet N Delish food stall hit visitors sweet tooth with their cool desserts. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Kicking off on Saturday, May 28, visitors ate and drank around the world during the tasty festival at Leys Square.

Happy drinkers enjoying the beverages available at different stalls. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Visitors were even offered free testers at the festival. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Cathy Andrews, Letchworth Business Improvement District manager, said: "We are really happy to see the town buzzing with people once again. Some of the traders sold out on the first day and spent their Saturday evening cooking, ready to return on the Sunday.

The festival had stalls to cater for all diets including vegan and vegetarian. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Beverages at Nonna's Drink kept visitors cool during the warm weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Families stopped by ice cream trucks to enjoy Mr Whippy's. - Credit: Martin Wootton

"We have had some really lovely feedback from the town's businesses, the traders and attendees. After the struggles of the last few years, we hope this weekend will become the new normal again."

They were live kitchen demonstrations throughout the weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Event staff enjoyed a well deserved break at the 'buzzing' food festival. - Credit: Martin Wootton

The Letchworth Festival will continue to run many events throughout June.

Pets were tired from a long day at the food and drink festival. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth food festival saw queues wrapping around Leys Square. - Credit: Martin Wootton

To find out more about the upcoming events, you can visit the Letchworth Festival website or pick up a brochure in shops, cafes and restaurants all over town.