The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival 'buzzing with people' once again

Author Picture Icon

Whitney Jones

Published: 8:00 AM June 1, 2022
The Letchworth Food and Drink Festival drew in large crowds last weekend.

The Letchworth Food and Drink Festival drew in large crowds last weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth foodies were well fed at the weekend with the launch of the food and drink festival.

Sweet N Delish food stall hit visitors sweet tooth with their cool desserts.

Sweet N Delish food stall hit visitors sweet tooth with their cool desserts. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Kicking off on Saturday, May 28, visitors ate and drank around the world during the tasty festival at Leys Square.

Happy drinkers enjoying the beverages available at different stalls.

Happy drinkers enjoying the beverages available at different stalls. - Credit: Martin Wootton

A lady being offered a free oyster at the festival

Visitors were even offered free testers at the festival. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Cathy Andrews, Letchworth Business Improvement District manager, said: "We are really happy to see the town buzzing with people once again. Some of the traders sold out on the first day and spent their Saturday evening cooking, ready to return on the Sunday. 

Vegibites Stall available at the food festival

The festival had stalls to cater for all diets including vegan and vegetarian. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Nonna's Drink available at the festival.

Beverages at Nonna's Drink kept visitors cool during the warm weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Woman handing a child ice-cream

Families stopped by ice cream trucks to enjoy Mr Whippy's. - Credit: Martin Wootton

"We have had some really lovely feedback from the town's businesses, the traders and attendees. After the struggles of the last few years, we hope this weekend will become the new normal again."

They were live kitchen demonstrations throughout the weekend.

They were live kitchen demonstrations throughout the weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Event staff enjoyed a well deserved break at the 'buzzing' food festival. 

Event staff enjoyed a well deserved break at the 'buzzing' food festival. - Credit: Martin Wootton

The Letchworth Festival will continue to run many events throughout June.

Cathy Andrews said: "Some of the traders sold out on the first day"

Cathy Andrews said: "Some of the traders sold out on the first day and spent their Saturday evening cooking, ready to return on the Sunday." - Credit: Martin Wootton

Pets were tired from a long day at the food and drink festival.

Pets were tired from a long day at the food and drink festival. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Letchworth food festival saw queues wrapping around Leys Square.

Letchworth food festival saw queues wrapping around Leys Square. - Credit: Martin Wootton

To find out more about the upcoming events, you can visit the Letchworth Festival website or pick up a brochure in shops, cafes and restaurants all over town.

Nonna's Mobile Bar smiling after a tasty weekend.

Nonna's Mobile Bar smiling after a tasty weekend. - Credit: Martin Wootton

Food and Drink
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

A case of monkeypox has been identified in Hertfordshire, the county council has said (File picture)

Hertfordshire County Council

Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
An uninsured driver is handcuffed by police for breach of the peace

Herts Live News

Eighteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of police crime scene tape in Salford.

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police cordon in place after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died after a crash on the A507 between Shefford and Clophill this morning (May 25).

Bedfordshire Live News

Audi driver in his 20s killed in crash with lorry on A507 near Shefford

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon