Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival

Published: 3:34 PM June 28, 2021

A semblance of normality returned to Letchworth town centre last weekend, as the return of the annual Food & Drink Festival meant visitors were able to celebrate all the cuisines the town has the offer.

There were plenty of options on offers at Letchworth Food & Drink Festival 2021 - Credit: DANNY LOO

Although social distancing and mask wearing are not yet a thing of the past, families turned out to enjoy the annual festival, which took place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Love Letchworth manager Chris Wilson told the Comet: "It was a fantastic turnout, it was so lovely and overwhelming to see the town buzzing.

"A lot of planning and effort goes into delivering these events. I want to personally say a big thank you to my team Cathy, Steve and Leigh’ann.

"Thank you to all the attendees for visiting Letchworth town centre and supporting local businesses.

"We are now making preparations for our next super Saturday!"

Festivities included live cooking demonstrations from Chilli Olly, Deli Dot Zero, Vutie Beets and Khoi Khoi.

BID manager Chris Wilson said there was a good turn out for the Letchworth Food & Drink festival, despite the delay in lifted the final COVID restrictions - Credit: DANNY LOO

