Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:34 PM June 28, 2021   
Punters enjoy Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Punters enjoy Letchworth food and drink festival - Credit: DANNY LOO

A semblance of normality returned to Letchworth town centre last weekend, as the return of the annual Food & Drink Festival meant visitors were able to celebrate all the cuisines the town has the offer. 

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

There were plenty of options on offers at Letchworth Food & Drink Festival 2021 - Credit: DANNY LOO

Although social distancing and mask wearing are not yet a thing of the past, families turned out to enjoy the annual festival, which took place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Love Letchworth manager Chris Wilson told the Comet: "It was a fantastic turnout, it was so lovely and overwhelming to see the town buzzing.

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth food and drink festival - Credit: DANNY LOO

"A lot of planning and effort goes into delivering these events. I want to personally say a big thank you to my team Cathy, Steve and Leigh’ann. 

"Thank you to all the attendees for visiting Letchworth town centre and supporting local businesses. 

"We are now making preparations for our next super Saturday!"

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth food and drink festival - Credit: DANNY LOO

Festivities included live cooking demonstrations from Chilli Olly, Deli Dot Zero, Vutie Beets and Khoi Khoi. 

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth food and drink festival. - Credit: Danny Loo

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

BID manager Chris Wilson said there was a good turn out for the Letchworth Food & Drink festival, despite the delay in lifted the final COVID restrictions - Credit: DANNY LOO

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

There was plenty to choose from at Letchworth Food & Drink Festival - Credit: DANNY LOO

Letchworth food and drink festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival - Credit: DANNY LOO


Most Read

  1. 1 Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed
  2. 2 Application for six-storey extension to Stevenage office building resubmitted
  3. 3 Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman
  1. 4 Joy at revival of rare threatened chalk stream
  2. 5 Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602
  3. 6 Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival
  4. 7 7 footballers from our area who have played for England
  5. 8 Witnesses sought after man shouts at and follows woman with toddler in Hitchin
  6. 9 Showroom dreams come true for mechanic who started business from parents' garage
  7. 10 Admissions to single-sex Hitchin school branded 'unfair' in government report
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Campfield Way bungalow letchworth

Planning and Development

Residents consulted on redevelopment of Letchworth's Hawksley bungalows

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of the Stevenage town centre regeneration

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage council: 'More flats will bring life to town'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The A602 Lytton Way is closed this morning (Tuesday, June 22) after a crash on the southbound carriageway

Updated

A602 remains partially shut in Stevenage after crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Rob Thorp, centre, was presented with his silver National Teaching Award by Hitchin Boys' head Fergal Moane, left

Hitchin Boys' teacher honoured with national award

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus