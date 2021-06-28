Gallery
Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival
- Credit: DANNY LOO
A semblance of normality returned to Letchworth town centre last weekend, as the return of the annual Food & Drink Festival meant visitors were able to celebrate all the cuisines the town has the offer.
Although social distancing and mask wearing are not yet a thing of the past, families turned out to enjoy the annual festival, which took place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Love Letchworth manager Chris Wilson told the Comet: "It was a fantastic turnout, it was so lovely and overwhelming to see the town buzzing.
"A lot of planning and effort goes into delivering these events. I want to personally say a big thank you to my team Cathy, Steve and Leigh’ann.
"Thank you to all the attendees for visiting Letchworth town centre and supporting local businesses.
"We are now making preparations for our next super Saturday!"
Festivities included live cooking demonstrations from Chilli Olly, Deli Dot Zero, Vutie Beets and Khoi Khoi.
Most Read
- 1 Police car in head-on crash after stinger deployed
- 2 Application for six-storey extension to Stevenage office building resubmitted
- 3 Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman
- 4 Joy at revival of rare threatened chalk stream
- 5 Woman trapped in car after colliding with tree on A602
- 6 Town 'buzzing' to see return of food and drink festival
- 7 7 footballers from our area who have played for England
- 8 Witnesses sought after man shouts at and follows woman with toddler in Hitchin
- 9 Showroom dreams come true for mechanic who started business from parents' garage
- 10 Admissions to single-sex Hitchin school branded 'unfair' in government report