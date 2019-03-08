Visitors flock to 'amazing' Letchworth Food & Drink Festival
PUBLISHED: 10:57 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 28 May 2019
Food and drink enthusiasts poured into Letchworth town centre on Saturday and Sunday for the Love Letchworth annual Food & Drink Festival.
The event saw shoppers enjoy a wide choice of street food, beer and cocktails, cookery demonstrations and a fun fair for the kids.
Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: "What an amazing event, it all came together as planned and was such a success. It was all made possible by the support of our local retailers and businesses.
"People travelled from all over to attend the event, bringing more business into the town. "The only way to attract more customers each year is to establish a reputation for excellence, and that is exactly what my vision is for our town."
Entertainment included visits from celebrity chefs Saira Hamilton and Anne Harnan, who gave live cooking demonstration from the kitchen stage.
For information on the next Love Letchworth event, go to loveletchworth.com.