Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Visitors flock to 'amazing' Letchworth Food & Drink Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:57 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 28 May 2019

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Food and drink enthusiasts poured into Letchworth town centre on Saturday and Sunday for the Love Letchworth annual Food & Drink Festival.

The event saw shoppers enjoy a wide choice of street food, beer and cocktails, cookery demonstrations and a fun fair for the kids.

Town centre manager Chris Wilson said: "What an amazing event, it all came together as planned and was such a success. It was all made possible by the support of our local retailers and businesses.

Miss Bombay from Ravidassia Community Centre selling food to raise money for charity at the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOOMiss Bombay from Ravidassia Community Centre selling food to raise money for charity at the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

"People travelled from all over to attend the event, bringing more business into the town. "The only way to attract more customers each year is to establish a reputation for excellence, and that is exactly what my vision is for our town."

Entertainment included visits from celebrity chefs Saira Hamilton and Anne Harnan, who gave live cooking demonstration from the kitchen stage.

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOOVisitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

For information on the next Love Letchworth event, go to loveletchworth.com.

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOOVisitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Vutie Beets vegan eatery at the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOOVutie Beets vegan eatery at the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOOVisitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Stevenage Day to celebrate 60 years with free activities for all the family

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events. Picture: Stevenage Library

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Garden makeover appeal for Stevenage boy who has battled leukaemia

Rocky (third from left) with his siblings Sienna, Joshua and Yasmin. Picture: Zoe Bell.

Most Read

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Stevenage Day to celebrate 60 years with free activities for all the family

Archive images from past Stevenage Day events. Picture: Stevenage Library

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Garden makeover appeal for Stevenage boy who has battled leukaemia

Rocky (third from left) with his siblings Sienna, Joshua and Yasmin. Picture: Zoe Bell.

Latest from the The Comet

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Six people have been arrested at a property in Grove Road, Hitchin this morning. Picture: Archant

Driver charged with drink driving following Letchworth crash

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Radburn Way in Letchworth on Friday.

Visitors flock to ‘amazing’ Letchworth Food & Drink Festival

Visitors enjoy the Letchworth Food and Drink Festival. Picture: DANNY LOO

New 10k charity run coming to Stevenage in September

The badge commemorating the new Stevenage 10k. Picture: Stevenage Striders

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists