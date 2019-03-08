Advanced search

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:46 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 20 May 2019

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival is back this weekend and bigger than ever with more than 80 traders and stalls set to bring food, drink and entertainment.

The jam-packed event will include a wide choice of street food, beer and cocktails, cookery demonstrations, a fun fair and more.

New town centre manager Chris Wilson said: "It's a fantastic weekend with something for everyone, and a great atmosphere. "The fact we are supported by the local businesses to produce these kinds of events is fantastic. It will be a day filled with activities for family and friends and a chance for the town centre retailers to showcase what we have to offer."

To top off the entertainment, there will be celebrity chefs Saira Hamilton and Anne Harnan giving live demonstrations from the kitchen stage.

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival will take place in Letchworth town centre on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

