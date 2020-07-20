Advanced search

Hitchin man pleads guility to fly-tipping offence in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 15:31 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 20 July 2020

The fly-tipped waste in Such Close, Letchworth Garden City. Picture: NHDC

A man from Hitchin has been forced to repay almost £1,000 after pleading guilty to illegally fly-tipping waste in Letchworth Garden City.

Mr Nallamby Anantharajah, of Stevenage Road, Hitchin, pleaded guilty to failing to dispose of waste appropriately at Stevenage Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

It was revealed that Mr Anantharajah had used the services of a company called Jim’s Gardening to dispose of waste from a tenant’s property.

An investigation by North Herts District Council’s community protection team discovered that two mattresses and wallpaper waste had been illegally fly–tipped in Such Close, Letchworth Garden City.

Mr Anantharajah was given a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay investigation costs of £235.88 and legal costs of £486.75. He was also ordered to pay £200 towards the clean-up of the site, a total of £922.63.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement said: “We are seeing this happen time and time again, where individuals or businesses are not checking if someone disposing of waste on their behalf holds an Environment Agency Waste Carrier’s Licence – meaning they can legally dispose of other people’s domestic and business waste.

“If someone you pay to dispose of waste does not have a licence and it is fly-tipped, you are still legally responsible for it and you will be prosecuted.

“Don’t get caught out and always check for a Waste Carrier’s Licence to make sure that you do not end up in the same unfortunate situation as Mr Anantharajah.”

To check if a waste carrier has an Environment Agency waste carrier licence, go to: environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

