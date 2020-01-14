Letchworth flat closed after complaints about drug-related anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been granted for a Letchworth flat today after residents raised concerns about drug-related anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Letchworth Safer Neighbourhood Team applied to have the Creamery Court flat closed after receiving numerous complaints from the community.

Working with the Home Group Housing Association, officers applied to have the address closed to give neighbours some respite from the issues caused by the occupant and her associates.

The closure order was granted today at Stevenage Magistates' Court under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, barring anyone from entering the premises for the next three months.

North Herts police's anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: "Officers were called to the address on numerous occasions following reports of criminal and drug related activity, rowdy, inconsiderate and other associated behaviour.

"Local residents should not have to put up with this kind of activity impacting on their daily lives in this way.

"I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application.

"We will use every available tactic to tackle anti-social behaviour and I would continue to urge members of the community to report any behaviour of this nature to the police."

Should an unauthorised person enter the flat within the next three months they will be arrested - which could lead to prison time, a fine of up to £5,000 or both.

