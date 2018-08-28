Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Letchworth packing firm donates £1,000 to Stevenage’s Greenside School

PUBLISHED: 17:01 06 January 2019

Kite Packaging have donated £1,000 to Greenside School. Picture: Kite Packaging

Kite Packaging have donated £1,000 to Greenside School. Picture: Kite Packaging

Archant

A Letchworth distribution centre has donated £1,000 to Greenside School in Stevenage.

Each yeah, staff at the Kite Packaging branches across the county select a charity or a cause they wish to support – this year, the Letchworth branch have generously decided to donate £1,000 to the school.

Greenside School caters for children – aged between two and 19 years-old – who have severe or profound learning difficulties, communication difficulties, autistic spectrum condition, physical difficulties, sensory impairments and complex medical needs.

The school will use the £1,000 donation towards developing a range of specialist resources for the students, including communication aids.

Greenside headteacher Dave Victor said: “On behalf of everyone at Greenside School, I wish to express our thanks and appreciation to all the staff of Kite Packaging for your magnificent donation.

“Greenside is seeking to develop a range of specialist resources for those pupils who have the most profound and multiple learning difficulties.

“This will include a magic carpet, as well as a range of switches and communication aids.

“I know that these resources will be of lasting benefit and will aid progress as well as providing a lot of fun and enjoyment.

“We feel honoured to have been chosen by Kite Packaging for such a generous gift.”

There are currently 141 learners at Greenside School and with a growing proportion of young people being diagnosed with autism, Greenside works tirelessly to develop their specialist provision in order to meet these needs and accommodate pupil learning.

A spokeswoman for Kite Packaging said: “The Letchworth team are delighted to be able to support Greenside School, helping them with the incredible work they do.”

The school, which shares its site with Barnwell Middle School in Shephall Green, provides a personalised curriculum focusing on the “four mys” – my body, my communication, my thinking, my wellbeing.

Earlier this year, Kite Packaging also launched a scheme to help businesses cut back on plastic use in their packaging, in a bid to save 120 tonnes of package waste in a year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries into criminal damage in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Stevenage dog lovers’ search to reunite missing Ernie with his family

Stevenage dog lovers have been searching for missing Ernie after owners Stephen and Hannah Wells posted an appeal on Facebook. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Crash in Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

Herts police were called to Jackdaw Close in Stevenage following the crash.

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Can you identify this Weston man?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Car fire on A505 near Baldock

The A505 between Baldock and Royston.

Letchworth packing firm donates £1,000 to Stevenage’s Greenside School

Kite Packaging have donated £1,000 to Greenside School. Picture: Kite Packaging

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Letchworth-based bank brings home major industry awards

Redwood Bank have won two major industry awards. Picture: Frank Noon

Crash in Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

Herts police were called to Jackdaw Close in Stevenage following the crash.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists