Letchworth packing firm donates £1,000 to Stevenage’s Greenside School

Kite Packaging have donated £1,000 to Greenside School. Picture: Kite Packaging Archant

A Letchworth distribution centre has donated £1,000 to Greenside School in Stevenage.

Each yeah, staff at the Kite Packaging branches across the county select a charity or a cause they wish to support – this year, the Letchworth branch have generously decided to donate £1,000 to the school.

Greenside School caters for children – aged between two and 19 years-old – who have severe or profound learning difficulties, communication difficulties, autistic spectrum condition, physical difficulties, sensory impairments and complex medical needs.

The school will use the £1,000 donation towards developing a range of specialist resources for the students, including communication aids.

Greenside headteacher Dave Victor said: “On behalf of everyone at Greenside School, I wish to express our thanks and appreciation to all the staff of Kite Packaging for your magnificent donation.

“Greenside is seeking to develop a range of specialist resources for those pupils who have the most profound and multiple learning difficulties.

“This will include a magic carpet, as well as a range of switches and communication aids.

“I know that these resources will be of lasting benefit and will aid progress as well as providing a lot of fun and enjoyment.

“We feel honoured to have been chosen by Kite Packaging for such a generous gift.”

There are currently 141 learners at Greenside School and with a growing proportion of young people being diagnosed with autism, Greenside works tirelessly to develop their specialist provision in order to meet these needs and accommodate pupil learning.

A spokeswoman for Kite Packaging said: “The Letchworth team are delighted to be able to support Greenside School, helping them with the incredible work they do.”

The school, which shares its site with Barnwell Middle School in Shephall Green, provides a personalised curriculum focusing on the “four mys” – my body, my communication, my thinking, my wellbeing.

Earlier this year, Kite Packaging also launched a scheme to help businesses cut back on plastic use in their packaging, in a bid to save 120 tonnes of package waste in a year.