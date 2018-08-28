Advanced search

Letchworth firm set to host EU funding event for Herts businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:01 10 February 2019

The event is being held at the Spirella Building in Letchworth

A Letchworth consultancy firm is hosting a free event for small businesses in Hertfordshire which may like to apply for EU funding ahead of Brexit.

Blackmores is welcoming Hertfordshire businesses with less than 250 employees which design, develop, produce or install goods to the event, titled ‘Funding to achieve growth with ISO Standards’.

With the current uncertainties surrounding Brexit, the consultancy firm is offering help in applying for EU funding to support business growth before the deadline on March 31 this year, and representatives will cover how to scale up a business through achieving certification to ISO Standards.

The event takes place on Wednesday, February 13, at the Spirella Building in Bridge Road, Letchworth.

For more details and to register, go to blackmoresuk.com, email enquiries@blackmoresuk.com or call 01462 476145.

